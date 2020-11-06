Razer Book 13 inch ultra portable laptop from $1,200

Razer has launched a new lightweight small form factor laptop today the Razer Book 13, starting at a lower price point than other laptops in the Razer range and designed more for everyday use rather than specifically gaming. Equipped with a 13.4 inch thin bezel display available with 4K resolutions as well as touchscreen technology if desired. Check out the video below for a good overview of what you can expect from the new ultra portable Razer Book 13 laptop which is now available to preorder price from $1200. This price gets you a Intel Core i5-1135G7, Windows 10 Home, 13.4″ 60Hz Full HD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

“From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a laptop that’s a productivity powerhouse. Its ultra-compact design and 13.4” bezel display is built for uncompromising mobility. Exceptional battery life of up to 10 hours and more keeps you working on your own hours. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7, you can efficiently multitask with responsiveness and focus, jumping between video calls, downloading and sharing files, and browsing multiple windows at once. Ready to get to work?”

“There’s no minor detail the eye can’t see, fixate upon, and refine to perfection. That’s why the Razer Book 13 was specially designed to maximize visual clarity without compromising on weight or portability. Bring productivity into plain view with a 13.4” display with 4-sided thin bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on doing. Want to delegate beyond? Touch Screen is available to help you truly augment your control.”

If your budget can stretch to $2,000 the laptop can be equipped with Intel Core i7-1165G7, Windows 10 Home, 13.4″ 60Hz UHD Touch, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD.

Source : Razer : Razer Book 13 models

