Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C GaN charger now available

Aukey has this week launched their new Omnia 100W USB-C GaN charger, making it available to purchase priced at $55. Although using PA-B5 at checkout will provide you with a 20% discount, bringing the price down to $44.

“100W PD delivers full speed charging for all USB-C devices including the latest MacBook Pro 16’’. Fast charge the MacBook Pro 13‘’ in 1.8hrs, and the latest iPhones to 50% in just 30 minutes, or power a Nintendo Switch. Integrates AUKEY’s latest OmniaChip which makes use of gallium nitride (GaN) to pack more power into a smaller and lighter charger. Ideal for a very wide range of devices – from large laptops, to Nintendo Switch, to smartphones. Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations.”

Features of the Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C GaN charger include :

– 100W super power: enables full-speed charging for the latest MacBook Pro 16″

– Portable & compact: compact form factor with foldable plugs (up to 50% smaller and lighter than Apple’s 96W MacBook charger)

– Broad compatibility: able to charge USB-powered Apple and Android devices at full speed. (Not support 45W fast charging for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+)

– AUKEY GaN inside: powered by AUKEY OmniaChip™, the next-gen GaN IC developed by AUKEY, to bring a better charging experience

– Safe & reliable: AUKEY has been creating reliable charging experience for millions of users ever since the day it was founded

Source : Aukey : 9to5Toys

