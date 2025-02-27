10 Must-Have Tools to Organize Your Job Search After College

Your first job search after graduation can feel like a mad dash. Many job seekers apply to more than a dozen jobs per week—perhaps two to three per day! When the interviews start coming in, things get even more complicated.

How can you track it all and keep your stress levels to a minimum? These ten tools can help you be organized, feel confident, and put your best foot forward with every application.

A Resume Builder

Whether you’re writing your first resume or updating the one you started in junior high, you don’t have to go it alone. You can use an online resume builder to make creating a resume quick and easy.

Even before you graduate, you can use a student resume template to organize your education, extracurriculars, volunteerism, leadership, honors and awards, certifications, and any work experience. As you gain more on-the-job experience, you have a solid foundation to build on.

Don’t neglect the need to tailor your resume to each job you apply for. Again, a resume builder makes this process seamless. Simply log in, make the necessary changes, and generate a new PDF. Consider naming your downloaded resumes “[Your name] Resume for [Company Name]” to help you keep things organized.

Your LinkedIn Profile

Your LinkedIn profile is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal for supercharging your job search. If you haven’t done so already, you can use the information from your resume to fill in your profile.

You can search for jobs directly on LinkedIn, and recruiters can also reach out to you, especially if you turn on the “#Opentowork” feature on your profile. Don’t forget to harness your professional network by connecting with your classmates and colleagues. You can even message or connect with professionals at your prospective companies to form another point of contact.

Spreadsheets

Spreadsheet applications like Excel and Google Sheets may seem mundane, but they are excellent organizational tools. For example, you can keep track of where you’ve applied when you applied, and when you expect to hear back from them. You can keep track of contact information so you don’t have to scramble to search for it. You can even link to the company’s website, the original job listing, and other resources to keep these ever-ready and available.

A spreadsheet can also help you create a monthly budget to avoid going into too much debt before and after you land that job. This is especially useful if your job search becomes protracted.

A Digital Calendar

Likely, a calendar app came standard on your smartphone. Use it to keep track of important deadlines and appointments related to your job search. Color-code your job search entries so they stand out from the others. Program reminders the day before, the day of, and an hour before important events such as interviews.

Canva

Depending on your field, you may find it useful or even necessary to create a portfolio, pitch deck, business cards, media kit, social media posts, or other documents showcasing your skills and past work. Canva’s free version provides lots of tools for doing so. If you opt for their premium subscription, you can build your brand in the blink of an eye by applying your formatting and designs to various documents.

Grammarly

Whether you’re writing a resume, cover letter, blog post, email, or anything else, error-free writing is essential to making a good impression. Use Grammarly to double-check your spelling, grammar, and punctuation before sending in that application.

Indeed

Indeed aggregates job postings from sources across the internet. You can save your job searches, set up job alerts for positions you might be well suited to, and apply to jobs directly on the site.

Glassdoor

It’s always a good idea to research and get a feel for a company before accepting a job offer. As its name suggests, Glassdoor offers a transparent “window” into the inner workings of a company by posting employee reviews, salary information, and candidates’ experiences at interviews.

A Camera or Mirror

It may sound silly but try practicing your introduction and answers to common interview questions in front of a mirror or while recording yourself. You’ll be able to work on things like making eye contact and remembering to smile; you’ll also get comfortable with your answers.

A Paper Calendar

You may be wondering, “Why do I need a paper calendar if I’m using a digital one?” Consider it an emergency backup. Write deadlines and appointments on the calendar, and use the margins to jot down important information like contacts’ phone numbers. The act of writing and keeping the calendar in a visible location will help you remember what you need to do. And if you can’t find that email, you won’t be scrambling to find that phone number or appointment time the hiring manager shared with you.

Allow These Tools to Work Together

Every one of the above tools can make your job search go more smoothly. When used together, you will become a confident job-seeking powerhouse. Get started today, and get out there—your future awaits.



