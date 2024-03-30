10 Awesome Hidden iPhone Features

Are you an iPhone user looking to elevate your device usage to the next level? You will be pleased to know that beyond its sleek design and intuitive interface, the iPhone harbors a treasure trove of hidden features waiting to be discovered. These functionalities, ranging from quick shortcuts to advanced customization options, are designed to enhance your user experience and boost productivity. The video below from iReviews shows us these 10 awesome iPhone features. Let’s delve into these lesser-known features that could significantly improve your interaction with your iPhone.

Quick Share Phone Number: Imagine the convenience of sharing your phone number with just a tap on your keyboard. With a specific phrase setup in your keyboard settings, your iPhone can suggest your phone number for quick insertion into messages or emails. This feature is a lifesaver for those moments when speed is of the essence. Discover Your Exact Location with Maps: Ever needed your precise coordinates for a meeting spot or emergency? By typing “here” in the search bar of the Maps app, your iPhone can reveal your exact location, including latitude and longitude. This tip could be particularly useful for outdoor adventurers or when you need to share your location with pinpoint accuracy. Lock Screen Without the Physical Button: For users who find the physical button cumbersome or have a malfunctioning button, the AssistiveTouch feature is a godsend. It allows you to lock your screen through an on-screen menu, ensuring that a broken button doesn’t disrupt your iPhone experience. Create Text Replacement Shortcuts: Efficiency enthusiasts will adore the ability to create shortcuts for frequently used phrases or information. This feature enables quick insertion of text in communications, saving you precious time and effort. Effortlessly Find Text in Notes: Navigating through extensive notes to find a specific piece of information can be daunting. The search feature within the Notes app simplifies this process, allowing you to quickly locate the text you need without scrolling endlessly. Add Reminders on the Fly: With the capability to add reminders directly from the home screen, this quick method ensures you won’t forget important tasks. It streamlines the process of organizing your day without the need to dive into the Reminders app. Access App-Specific Actions from the App Library: The App Library is not just for organization; it also offers quick access to app-specific 3D Touch menus. This feature facilitates rapid actions, like sending a message or checking the weather, without navigating through your home screen. Quick Access to Recent Books: For the avid readers, the 3D Touch menu on the Books app icon is a quick portal to your most recently accessed books. This feature ensures your favorite reads are always just a touch away, making it easier than ever to dive back into your literary world. Inline Formatting in Notes: Enhancing your notes with formatting no longer requires multiple taps or menu navigations. A simple tap and hold gesture allows you to format text directly in Notes, maintaining your flow of thought without interruption. View Photo Details and Sources: Delve deeper into the backstory of your photos by viewing comprehensive information, including the source app. This feature is incredibly useful for organizing your images and understanding where and how they were saved to your device.

As you explore these features, you’ll discover that the iPhone is much more than meets the eye. Its capabilities extend beyond basic functionalities, offering tools that can make daily tasks more convenient and efficient. Whether you’re looking to streamline your workflow, organize your digital life, or simply enjoy your device to the fullest, these hidden features are sure to enhance your iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



