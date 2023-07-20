ZTE nubia Z50S Pro smartphone unveiled

ZTE has unveiled its latest high-end smartphone, the ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro and the handset comes with some impressive specifications. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a range of RAM and storage options.

These include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the device does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new ZTE nubia Z50S Pro smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, these include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel 35mm main camera, there is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, the device comes with Android 13 and MyOS 13, features a 5100 mah battery, and comes with 80W fast charging.

Pricing for the new ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro smartphone starts at CNY 3,700 which is about $515 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in China from the 27th of August.

Source GSM Arena



