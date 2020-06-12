ZTE Blade A3 Prime budget smartphone unveiled

ZTE has launched a new budget Android smartphone, the ZTE Blade A3 Prime and the handset will feature a 5.45 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor and it also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built in storage.

Other specifications include a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE.

The handset comes with a 5 megapixel camera up front for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos. It also comes with a 2660 mAh battery and it will retail for just $99.

Source Playfuldroid

