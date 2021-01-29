ZTE Axon 30 Pro smartphone teased

ZTE has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone some time soon, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro, the handset is expected to come with some high end cameras.

As yet we do not actually have any specifications on the new ZTE Axon 30 Pro, we can expect the handset to get a number of upgrades over the current models.

They recently launched the ZTE Axon 20 5G and this handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution.

The device also features a Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage .

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup with includes a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

As soon as we get some information on what specifications the new ZTE Axon 30 Pro smartphone will come with, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals