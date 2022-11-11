Everything announced at Zoomtopia 2022

If you haven’t been able to make this year’s Zoomtopia 2022 event, the first hybrid experience created by the team at Zoom, “a one-of-a-kind celebration of our customers”. You can catch up on all the latest news, product and new features showcased during the event. The theme for this year’s Zoomtopia 2022 event was “Explore New Dimensions” and showcased fresh ideas about how business communications can be experienced by users worldwide.

“Zoomtopia is our flagship event where we announce a ton of new Zoom platform innovations to help advance the way people connect. But technology isn’t our North Star. People are. We strive to build next-generation technology for real people doing the work. During the opening Vision and Product Keynote, Eric mentioned that this year alone, Zoom has built and launched over 1,500 features and enhancements. It’s an incredible stat. But he also said this: “Start by remembering that people aren’t workers. We’re humans who work. That may seem like a small difference, but it’s at the heart of all that we do at Zoom.” “

“Here are some of the highlights from Zoomtopia 2022, including new innovations to help you elevate your work, partnerships to improve the experiences for your customers and employees, and key takeaways to give you the confidence to navigate the modern work landscape. All focused on helping humans unlock their full potential.”

For more details on all the news, features and plans for the Zoom ecosystem, unveiled and showcase during this years Zoomtopia 2022 event, jump over to the official Zoom blog by following the link below.

Source : Zoom





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals