Zhiyun Crane M3 Gimbal unveiled

Zhiyun has announced the launch of their latest gimbal, the Zhiyun Crane M3 Gimball, and the device is designed for vlogging.

The Zhiyun Crane M3 Gimballcomes with a built-in led light and also a small display and it has a range of features.

ZHIYUN, the world’s leading gimbal manufacturer for cameras and smartphones introduces the CRANE M3, the latest in the highly-regarded CRANE series. Proving it’s more than just an upgrade, the M3 is a professional, 3-axis gimbal, claiming five industry firsts for looks, unmatched versatility, easy operability and trademark high-performance ZHIYUN design. The CRANE M3 is compatible with smartphones, action cameras, and full-frame mirrorless cameras with certain lenses.

Compatible with over 90% of mirrorless cameras, the CRANE M3 is designed with convenience in mind. The gimbal’s quick-release design enables rapid interchange between compact action, DSLR and smartphone cameras as well as battery-changes without the need for rebalancing. Furthermore, easy connection to a professional microphone via the expansion base reduces the need for rebalancing. With its upgraded motors with stronger torque, guaranteeing stable movements and brand new in-built dual color 800-lumen LED temperature lighting and professional audio solution, CRANE-M3 offers professional videographers outstanding filming experience without extra equipment.

