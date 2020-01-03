ZENS Liberty wireless charger now available to pre-order from €140

After Apple pulled the plug on their AirPower wireless charger, other companies are now developing wireless charging products to fill the void. One such wireless charger equipped with 16 coils is now available to pre-order and takes the form of the ZENS Liberty wireless charger. Priced from €140, two different versions are available offering either a material or glass surface allowing you to see the overlapping coils within for €180

“Ever wondered what’s under the hood? This edition has a glass see-through surface to reveal the inside of the wireless charger. You will be able to see the 16 charging coils seamlessly working together to make sure your devices regain their power quickly. The textile edition has a surface of high-quality woolen upholstery textile Atlas by Kvadrat (90% wool). With Atlas, created by Danish designer Margrethe Odgaard, the colors are expressed patternlike through the structure of the material. As a result, the textile offers exceptional intensity and intricate details and gives the Liberty a warm, superior look by adding an exclusive color to the original design.”

Features of the ZENS Liberty wireless charger :

Freedom of placement

The 16 overlapping charging coils of the ZENS Liberty give freedom of placement. Most wireless charging pads have just one coil in the center of each charging area. This small ‘’sweet spot’’ requires accurate positioning with the risk of waking up to a phone with an almost empty battery. Liberty solves this problem with its maximized active charging area, making wireless charging ever more convenient and truly effortless.

Multi-device fast charging

The Liberty can wirelessly charge two devices simultaneously. Accurate power management ensures only the “sweet spot’ on which a device is placed, is activated and delivers the exact amount of power for each specific device. With a total output of 30W and Apple and Samsung Fast Charge, the Liberty will automatically regulate single device power delivery and charge any device at the optimized and fastest charging speed.

USB-port for third device

The Liberty goes further than the possibility to wirelessly recharge two devices on the wireless charging area. With a built-in USB-A port, a third device can be charged as well, adding to the convenience the Liberty brings. The Apple Watch USB-stick is the ideal add-on here and enables the Liberty to not only recharge e.g. the iPhone and AirPods at the same time, but also the Apple Watch. It almost looks like they were made to be together…

High power USB-C

The Liberty is all about convenience and ease of use. and a future-proof and easy to use USB-C connection with carefully designed braided USB-C cable once again underline what the Liberty stands for. With a high power 60W USB-C PD-certified power adapter, the Liberty is able to provide all power you may need to keep your devices charged. And remember; no need to consider power management, the Liberty does all of that for you.

Source: ZENS

