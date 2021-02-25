YouTube is launching a new supervised account feature for kids

YouTube has announced that it is launching a new supervised account for children, this is designed to be for kids who are a bit old to be using the YouTube Kids feature, but too young to use the full YouTube.

There will be three settings, Explore which is designed for content from ages 9+, Explore more for ages 13+ and Most of YouTube which is basically everything excluding age restricted content.

We know that every parent has a different parenting style and that every child is unique and reaches different developmental stages at different times. That’s why we’ll give parents the ability to choose from 3 different content settings on YouTube.

Explore: For children ready to move on from YouTube Kids and explore content on YouTube, this setting will feature a broad range of videos generally suitable for viewers ages 9+, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more.

With content generally suitable for viewers ages 13+, this setting will include an even larger set of videos, and also live streams in the same categories as “Explore.” Most of YouTube: This setting will contain almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content, and it includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens.

You can find out more details about this new supervised account feature for YouTube over at their website at the link below.

