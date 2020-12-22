New Jump Force trailer shows Yoruichi in action

Bandai Namco has released a new video this week showing Yoruichi Shihōin in action. Yoruichi from BLEACH will join Jump Force sometime early in 2021, brining her feline and electric moves on the battlefield. Check out the latest trailer below to see her in action.

“The most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire humankind. Create your own avatar and jump into an original Story Mode to fight alongside the most powerful Manga heroes from DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, BLEACH, HUNTER X HUNTER, YU-GI-OH!, YU YU HAKUSHO, SAINT SEIYA and many others. Or head to the Online Lobby to challenge other players and discover lots of modes and activities.”

Source : WCCFTech

