Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition with voice modulation effects now available

If you have been patiently waiting for the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone complete with special modulation effects to be made available. You will be pleased to know that the day has now arrived and Blue has opened up orders for the $200 microphone. Developed in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition allows players to alter their voices to sound like denizens of Azeroth using the all-new voice modulation effect in Blue VO!CE.

“Featuring a custom World of Warcraft design that combines a matte Battle Grey finish with elegant gold accents, stylized runes engraved along the base and the official World of Warcraft logo, the microphone gives your stream a unique and powerful aesthetic that will appeal to gamers and Warcraft fans alike. Yeti X’s 11-segment LED meter is adorned with laser-etched Warcraft runes with color-matched Alliance or Horde faction presets.”

“Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition features an illuminated multi-function smart knob so streamers can adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. The smart knob also provides precise control over mic gain, mute, headphone volume and blend of microphone signal and computer sound. A four-capsule condenser microphone array delivers exceptional focus and clarity in four versatile pickup patterns.”

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone is now available to purchase priced at $199.99

Source : Blue : Yeti

