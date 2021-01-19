Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) laptop launched

Xiaomi has launched a new laptop, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) and the device features an integrated camera in the top bezel.

The notebook comes with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and it features 8GB of DRR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) cones with MS Windows 10 Home Edition and it features a battery that will give you up to 13 hours of usage.

Our extensive lab tests indicate that you can get upto 10 hours of battery life on regular usage – a mix of daily productivity tasks. With local video playback at medium brightness you can get upto 13 hours of battery backup. Battery life will vary on actual usage depending on settings and usage. E.g. Playing a game on battery will reduce the charge on the battery quickly. Its recommended to run demanding applications while being plugged in to the wall.

You can find out full details about the new Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) laptop over at Xiaomi at the link below. It will retail for INR43,999 which is about $600 at the current exchange rate.

Source Mi, GSM Arena

