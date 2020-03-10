Xiaomi Mi Note 10 gets durability tested (Video)

The new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 smartphone launched recently in the UK and now we get to see how durable the device is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video below we get to see the handset put through a range of durability tests, this includes a bend test, scratch test and burn test, lets see how the device does,

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the handset did fine in the scratch tests with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7 which is in line with the majority of the handsets on the market.

The device also did fine in the burn test with no major damage to the handsets display. The device also did well in the bend test with no permanent damage.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals