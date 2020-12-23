Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G

Xiaomi will be unveiling their latest flagship smartphone on the 28th of December, the Xiaomi Mi 11 and now they have revealed some more details about the handset.

The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor.

We also heard recently that the handset would come with 12GB of RAM and that it will have a range of high end cameras.

There will apparently be a standard model and also a Pro model which will come with a 4K display, we will have full details about the new Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro when they launch on the 28th of December.

Source Myfixguide

