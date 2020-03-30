Mi AIoT Router AX3600 affordable Wi-Fi 6 router €120

If you are eager to upgrade your home network to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6 devices you may be interested in the affordable Mi AIoT Router AX3600 unveiled by Xiaomi this month. Most Wi-Fi 6 router systems are priced at over $500 at the current time but the new router from Xiaomi is priced at just €120 or roughly $130.

The Xiaomi AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 router supports 2,976 Mbps speeds over its multiple bands and is powered by a Qualcomm 6-core processor supported by 512MB of memory and equipped with 7 independent antennas with a dedicated one for AIoT devices and 6 external power amplifiers. Enabling it to connect 248 devices simultaneously. Xiaomi is expected to make the Xiaomi AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 router available to purchase from July 15th 2020.

If you’re not so worried about support for Wi-Fi 6 technology at the current time, a second router was also unveiled by Xiaomi in the form of the Mi AIoT Router AC2350. Offering connectivity through seven antennas together with the dedicated Internet of things antenna. The MU-MIMO router supports up to 2,183 Mbps speeds and will soon be available to purchase throughout Europe priced at €50 or roughly $55.

Source : XT

