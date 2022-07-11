Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone gets official

Last week we heard some of the specifications of the new Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone, the handset is now official.

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it will also come with a choice of RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The device will not have a microSD card slot and it will come with a range of cameras which will include three on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there will be a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone will come with a 4300 mAh battery and it will feature 67W fast charging which can charge the device to 50% in just 13 minutes.

Pricing for this new Xiaomi smartphone will start at $400 and it will be available in three colors, Pink, Green and Black.

