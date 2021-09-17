Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

By

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Yesterday we heard about the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and also some of the features on the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone.

Watch this video on YouTube.

The device comes with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 780G mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset will feature a a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a a 4250 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, plus it comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12.

Other specifications on the handset will include a 20 megapixel front camera for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the rear of the device there will be three rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The device will be available in a range of colors including Ruffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets