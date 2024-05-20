16 inch 4K OLED Graphic drawing pen display launched by Xencelabs

Xencelabs has unveiled its latest groundbreaking product: the Xencelabs Pen Display 16. This innovative 16-inch 4K OLED pen display is set to transform the creative process for professionals, educators, and students alike. With its unparalleled flexibility, portability, and stunning visual performance, the Pen Display 16 empowers artists to bring their ideas to life with unprecedented precision and vibrancy.

Key Takeaways : 4K OLED Display with etched surface provides an edge-to-edge seamless, natural drawing experience.

Designed with portability in mind. Lightweight, slim profile allows for easy transport and connects to a laptop via a single USB-C cable.

Pen pressure curve is responsive and adjustable to match drawing style.

Two different pen sizes cater to different preferences – 3 Button Pen and Thin Pen.

Exceptional glare reduction.

Up to 1.07 billion colors and choice of four factory calibrated color spaces, including Adobe RGB, P3-D65, sRGB, REC 2020, REC 709.

Enhance productivity. Includes Quick Keys with OLED display, physical dial, and up to 40 customizable shortcut keys per application.

Intuitive driver includes the popular “Virtual Tablet” that enables pen control of other attached displays.

Xencelabs Mobile Easel with two different drawing angles.

Protective carrying case holds Pen Display 16, all included accessories and most laptops.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 stands out from the competition with its incredibly slim profile of just 0.47 inches (12 mm) and a lightweight design weighing only 2.67 lbs (1.21 kg). This remarkable portability allows creative professionals to effortlessly transport the device to various locations, whether it’s a cozy café, a bustling classroom, or a professional studio. The Pen Display 16’s versatility enables artists to work seamlessly in any environment, adapting to their unique needs and preferences.

Immersive 4K OLED Pen Display

The 4K OLED technology employed in the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 sets a new standard for color accuracy and visual fidelity. Unlike traditional displays that suffer from backlight bleeding and blooming pixels, OLED technology eliminates these visual artifacts, delivering a true-to-life color experience. With support for up to 1.07 billion colors and five factory-calibrated color spaces, including Adobe RGB (98%), P3-DCS (98%), sRGB (99%), Rec 2020, and Rec 709, artists can achieve the most accurate color representation possible. The Pen Display 16’s immersive 4K resolution and wide color gamut ensure that every detail of the artwork is rendered with stunning clarity and vibrancy.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16

Intuitive and Responsive Stylus Pen

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 comes equipped with advanced pen technology that enhances the natural feel and responsiveness of the drawing experience. The Bundle includes the 3-Button Pen and the Thin Pen, both of which offer exceptional precision and control. The pens feature customizable buttons and pressure sensitivity, allowing artists to tailor their tools to their specific needs and preferences. The super-AG etched glass surface of the Pen Display 16 provides a smooth and tactile drawing experience, replicating the feel of traditional media with remarkable accuracy.

Customizable Quick Keys

To further optimize the creative workflow, the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Bundle includes the Quick Keys Remote. This innovative accessory features 8 customizable keys, an OLED display, and a color-coded dial, allowing artists to access frequently used tools and functions with a single touch. The Quick Keys Remote streamlines the creative process, reducing the need for complex keyboard shortcuts and allowing artists to focus on their artwork without interruption.

Extended Battery Life for Uninterrupted Creativity

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 features an impressive battery life of up to 53 hours on a single charge, ensuring that artists can work uninterrupted for extended periods. This extended battery life is particularly beneficial for professionals who need to work on complex projects or travel frequently. With the Pen Display 16, artists can immerse themselves in their creative process without worrying about running out of power.

Seamless Connectivity and Compatibility

The Pen Display 16 offers a range of connectivity options, including USB-C to USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and platforms. Whether working on a desktop computer, laptop, or mobile device, artists can easily connect the Pen Display 16 and start creating without any hassle. The device is also compatible with popular creative software applications, allowing seamless integration into existing workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is available in two configurations: the Bundle and the Essentials. The Bundle, priced at $1,249 (MSRP USD), €1389 (MSRP EU), and £1199 (MSRP UK), includes the Pen Display 16, the 3-Button Pen, the Thin Pen, and the Quick Keys Remote. For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the Essentials version, priced at $999 (MSRP USD), €1129 (MSRP EU), and £969 (MSRP UK), includes the Pen Display 16 and the 3-Button Pen. The Bundle is expected to be available in May, while the Essentials version will be available by the end of June. Both versions can be purchased through the Xencelabs eStore and Amazon.

Expand Your Creative Toolkit

In addition to the Pen Display 16, Xencelabs offers a range of complementary products designed to enhance the digital drawing experience. From advanced styluses that offer unparalleled precision and control to ergonomic stands that provide optimal viewing angles, Xencelabs provides a comprehensive ecosystem of tools to support artists in their creative endeavors. By exploring the compatibility and integration of the Pen Display 16 with popular creative software applications, artists can further optimize their workflow and unlock new possibilities for their artwork.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 represents a significant leap forward in digital drawing technology, empowering artists to bring their visions to life with unparalleled accuracy, flexibility, and visual fidelity. With its portable design, immersive 4K OLED display, intuitive pen technology, and customizable accessories, the Pen Display 16 sets a new standard for creative professionals, educators, and students alike. Whether working in a studio, classroom, or on the go, the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 provides the tools and capabilities needed to unleash the full potential of digital art.



