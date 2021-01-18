Expand your creativity with the Xchng experimental video rig

The new Video XCHNG has been designed to provide an easy way to experiment with different settings and effects. Providing you with two x 2:1 switches, add two additional inputs to your video mixer. A dirty mixer for creating distortion and disruption as your transition between two video inputs. A passive sharpener to heighten the edges of your signal (a classic effect). A loop out/bypass function to switch from direct feedback to feedback with effects instantly and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $78 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Video XCHNG campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Video XCHNG video rig project watch the promotional video below.

“The Video XCHNG is an experimental video tool for VJs and experimental video artists that I think you are really going to dig. Think of it as a swiss army knife for joining all your old video gear together. “

“The “Video XCHNG” (Video Exchange) was created to expand the possibilities of working with analogue video gear by adding a number of features that will greatly improve the way you work with your vintage equipment.”

“Why stop at just getting your self a Video XCHNG, why not grab a Cat Full of Ghosts TSHIRT to support future products, or… and get ready for this…. support future products whilst getting serious bragging rights by getting your name, or your band’s name, or your company name, on the product!!!! That’s right, become a luxury cat supporter, you can have your name listed as a supporter on the back of EVERY PCB!”

