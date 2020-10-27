Xbox Series X and S official walkthrough

To help Xbox gamers get up and running as quickly as possible when they receive their new next-generation Xbox Series X Or Xbox Series S games console. Microsoft has released an official walkthrough video providing a 15 minute look at what you can expect when you boot up on day one.

“With the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S just around the corner, we figured that now would be the perfect time to give our fans an in-depth look at what they can expect when they boot up their next-gen Xbox consoles. During the video, you’ll get a closer look at how we’ve made it faster than ever to get into your games, how games on the next generation of Xbox look better and play better than ever before, and how the Xbox app keeps you connected to your console and friends, even when you’re not home.”

“From the new dashboard experience and our new Xbox Wireless Controller to next-gen game optimizations and storage solutions, this video will give you a look at everything you can expect from Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.”

The Xbox Series X and S games consoles will be officially launching early next month and will start shipping out to those that pre-ordered from November 10th 2020 onwards. Specifications of the Xbox One X include :

– CPU: Eight-core 2.3GHz processor

– GPU: 40 compute units at 1172MHz

– RAM: 12GB GDDR5 (shared between system and GPU)

– Bandwidth: 326GB/s

– Storage: 1TB hard disk

– Disc: UHD Blu-ray player

– Video: 4K output, HDR 10 support

– Audio: DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 and Atmos, PCM 2.0, 5.1, 7.1

– Wireless: Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, IR blaster

Source : Microsoft : Xbox

