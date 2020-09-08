Xbox Series X expected to cost $499 possibly launching November 10th 2020

As well as the first images being leaked for the new Microsoft Xbox Series S games console details of also been revealed for the new Microsoft Xbox Series X, revealing that the new console could be priced at $499 and may launch on November 10th 2020.

“The future of gaming has never been more inspiring. Creativity in games is flourishing. New services empower you to discover more games—and bring you closer to the games and creators and streamers you love. The cloud creates a massive opportunity to stream console-quality games and play with the people you want, wherever you want. And for many of us, nothing is more inspiring than the dawn of a new console generation.”

Xbox Series X Specifications :

Processor : 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

Graphics : 12.155 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Memory : 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth : 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage : 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput : 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage : 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage : USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive : 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target : 4K @ 60 FPS, up to 4K @ 120 FPS, 8K @ 60 FPS

Size : 301mm x 151mm x 151mm

Source : Windows Central : Engadget

