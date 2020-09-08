Microsoft confirms Xbox Series S $299 price

Following on from leaked images and details revealed about the new Microsoft Xbox Series S games console, teased by Microsoft over the last few months, but with very few details being revealed. Microsoft has today taken to Twitter this morning to confirm the price of the next generation Microsoft Xbox Series S will indeed be $299 and that the leaked images were real.

The Microsoft Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox to date and is roughly less than half the size of the larger and more powerful Xbox Series X games console which will be launching later this year and as expected to be priced at $499.

Unfortunate no specifications have been released or confirmed by Microsoft for the new Xbox Series S console but as soon more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Source : Microsoft

