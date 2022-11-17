Xbox November update released today

Major Nelson and Microsoft have today announce the rollout of the latest Xbox update, bringing with it new features based on gamers feedback. The Novembers Xbox update brings with it the ability for you to connect your Discord voice channels directly from your Xbox console. Together with updates to wish list gifting and sale notifications, as well as improved captures experience for game clips, and more.

Xbox Update features

Connect Discord voice channels to your Xbox

“Starting today, we’ve made it even easier to chat with Discord friends across mobile, console, and PC. When your Discord account is linked to Xbox, you can now join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. To try it, open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Discord. Then scroll through your available Discord servers and pick a voice channel. You’ll see a preview of your friends who are in a Discord server and voice channel before you join. “

Noise suppression

“Noise suppression has been activated to produce even clearer audio when you connect to Discord Voice on Xbox Series X|S consoles. This feature blocks background noises like barking dogs and clicking keyboards while continuing to clearly transmit your voice. If you prefer your audio unfiltered, you can turn it off in the Discord call Options section.”

Wish list gifting and sale notifications

“Gifting from your wish list is getting easier this holiday! When you share your Xbox wish list from your console or xbox.com with family and friends, they’ll receive a notification to check it out. They can choose to Buy as gift and have it sent to you, and they’ll receive a notification once you’ve received it. You’ll also get notifications when items on your wish list go on sale.

The new wish list notification will show up in the guide and as a pop-up to let you know when your wish list games go on sale and what the discount is. New preferences for Store notifications have also been added. In Settings> Preferences > Store notifications, you can decide if you want to see notifications in the guide, when your wish list items are on sale, and more.”

To learn more about all the new features included in this months November Xbox update jump over to the official Xbox News website by following the link below.

Source : Major Nelson





