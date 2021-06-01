Xbox Game Pass games for January 2021 include Torchlight III, Injustice 2 and more

Microsoft and the Xbox teamhave this week confirmed the games but will be available to play during January 2021 for those of you who signed up to be part of the Xbox Game Pass. Included games for January 2021 include Torchlight III, Injustice 2 and more starting from January 7th.

The Xbox Game Pass for January 2021 games are eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, Injustice 2 (Android, Console, and PC), The Little Acre available from January 7th 2021. Then later in the month, Neoverse (PC), Torchlight III (Android and Console), What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) from January 14th 2021.

“Happy new year everyone! I hope you had an amazing holiday! We are back to bring you more games to discover. If you haven’t tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, you still have some time to grab your first three months for $1 until January 25. The new year is here and we’ve got some games to announce, so let’s get to it!”

“Injustice 2 is the super-powered sequel to the hit fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us that allows players to build and power up the ultimate version of their favorite DC characters. Injustice 2 continues the cinematic storyline as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together but struggle against those who would restore Superman’s Regime.”

“In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and a new adventure!”

