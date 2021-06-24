Xbox Design Lab returns for custom controllers

Xbox gamers will be pleased to know that Microsoft has today announced the return of its unique Xbox Design Lab, designed to allow you to customize your Xbox controllers in a variety of different colours and styles. Using the Xbox Design Lab, a customization program offers different ways to create your own personalized custom Xbox controller using different colour body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu and Share buttons. “With Xbox Design Lab, you can customize a controller to match your creative style, tell a story, or celebrate a special moment. From there, you can further personalize your design with laser engraving to add your name, Gamertag or custom 16-character message. We’ll then hand-make your controller and ship it to your doorstep with free shipping.”

“At Xbox, we believe that providing our fans with choice and opportunities to express themselves is a core part of our mission, empowering players to more closely connect with their gaming experience, express their personalities and individualism, and put their own unique stamp on their custom Xbox controller.”

“Five years ago, we introduced Xbox Design Lab as a way for our community to design their very own official Xbox Wireless Controllers. Since then, we have seen hundreds of thousands of unique designs that allow users to express their creativity and bring their inspirations to life.

The Design Lab has been there to celebrate milestones, such as birthdays, sports team championships and even marriage proposals, with engraved controllers! Last October, we paused Xbox Design Lab as we prepared for the launch of Xbox Series X|S and our new Xbox Wireless Controller. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Xbox Design Lab is back to help you to once again create a custom Xbox controller that’s unmistakably yours. “

Source : Microsoft

