Through The Darkest Of Times indie WWII strategy game arrives on Xbox

Through The Darkest Of Times is a new indie strategy game based on historical events set just before World War II. Within the game you have to plan the actions of your fighters. “But what can you do? Fight? A whole army, a whole nation against your group of five”. Plan carefully and win the hearts and minds of the people, gather more followers, gain more support. And most important: stay alive.

Divided into 4 Chapters, Through the Darkest of Times follows the actual events of the Third Reich era, but your actions have a meaningful impact on your life, the life of your group’s members and many people around you.

“The years between January 1933 and May 1945 were the darkest period in history for the people of Germany, of Europe maybe for all of mankind. Berlin, January 1933. “Adolf Hitler is chancellor!” We all know where that message will lead to, unspeakable horrors and suffering will come to the world. Too few are standing up against the monstrosity of the German Reich. Will you? Lead an underground resistance group Through the Darkest of Times.

You are always in grave danger, if the Gestapo (Germany’s Secret Service Police during the Third Reich) finds out what you are doing, you might end up in prison or worse. Plan. Act. Survive. Through the Darkest of Times is a turn-based gaming-experience. You assign your comrades on important tasks: Produce leaflets or write messages on walls to inform the people what the Nazis are up to. Gather intel about Nazi-Operations and make them public. Sabotage. The bolder you are, the higher the risk – but you want to change something, right? “

“Your members are procedurally generated on each playthrough. They come with different personalities, abilities and views. That makes them more suitable for certain tasks but at the same time more vulnerable. Experience history. Through the Darkest of Times creates a sombre mood. You’ll find out more and more about the cruelty, happening around your group. People disapear without a trace, taken by the official police, sometimes found dead shortly after. There are no good or bad decisions, often you’ll have to choose the lesser of two evils and take the consequences. You will always feel the pressure. Have you been watched during your last operation? Can you really trust that new member of your group? Did you do enough to help that family the other day? Dark times need people with the heads held high, no matter what comes.”

Source : Paint Bucket : Major Nelson : Steam

