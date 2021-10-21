World’s fastest DDR5 6600 CL36 Trident Z5 PC memory kits unveiled by G.SKILL

G.SKILL has recently unveiled its new CL36 Trident Z5 Memory Kits currently the world’s fastest DDR5 6600 memory offering “extreme speed and low latency”and available in DDR5-6600 CL36-36-36-76 32 GB (2x 16 GB) configurations. The memory kits are the world’s 1st to reach such high levels of frequency speed and has become the companies flagship memory.

“G.SKILL International Enterprise, the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is thrilled to announce the world’s fastest DDR5 memory kit at an extreme speed and low latency While reaching an extreme frequency speed of DDR5-6600, this memory kit specification is also created with an ultra-low timing at CL36-36-36, compared to the typical CL40-40-40 timing of DDR5, making this the ultimate performance choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overclockers. The screenshot below shows a G.SKILL memory kit validated with the use of high performance Samsung DDR5 ICs.”

“This high-end specification will be included in the Trident Z5 family, created with a sleek and futuristic exterior that assimilates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader design. Featuring a black brushed aluminium strip inset into a metallic silver or matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory is the ideal choice for gamers, overclockers, content creators, and enthusiasts to build a high-performance system.”

Source : G.SKILL

