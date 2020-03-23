The Wizards VR adventure passes 100,000 sales

The excellent Wizards virtual reality game that allows you to create virtual reality magic in beautiful fantasy world has sold over 100,000 copies across all virtual reality platforms Carbon Studio its developers have revealed this week. With very positive reviews on Steam The Wizards originally launched back in March 2018 and enables you to use motion controllers to destroy your enemies by weaving magic into lightning, fireballs and other elemental spells on PSVR, Oculus, Vive and more.

Features of The Wizards VR game include :

– Action-adventure VR spellcaster set in a rich fantasy world

– Campaign featuring time travel, heroic battles, and dragons

– Intuitive system of casting spells with hand gestures

– Six element-based spells to learn and upgrade

– High replayability thanks to game-modifying Fate Cards

– Arena mode with challenging battles on the arenas

– Free movement and/or teleportation-based exploration

Developers Carbon Studio are currently hard at work creating the next DLC for the game “Dark Times” which will be available later this year. “Travel in time to a completely new era, face new enemies and allies, and brandish your spells against fresh challenges in this standalone expansion to The Wizards.”

Another milestone reached – @TheWizardsGame has sold 100.000 copies across all platforms! Thank you for your recognition and continued support, we’re very excited to bring you more news on Dark Times soon!#VR #PCVR #OculusQuest #HTCvive #ValveIndex #Oculus #SteamVR pic.twitter.com/NTOpLrP07I — The Wizards – Dark Times #PCVR #OculusQuest (@TheWizardsGame) March 19, 2020

