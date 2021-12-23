WittBoy intelligent weather station from $180

If you’re interested in upgrading your current weather station with a few more features or are just thinking about installing away of easily monitoring the weather at your home or small business. You may be interested in a new intelligent weather station named the WittBoy which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 230 backers with still 20 days remaining.

Outdoor smart weather station

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $181 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding campaign is under way.

“Whether you’re a weather enthusiast or simply someone who needs to know what weather it is now, WittBoy can be a new and unique weather station for you to protect your family and your property with the instant alerts alarm. As a solar-powered undemanding device, you can easily install it on your home’s roof, garden, or driveway. Your private weather station will pick up data of temperature, humidity, wind direction and speed, light and UV levels, as well as rainfall, and report it to you through ecowitt app or the ecowitt.net website.”

With the assumption that the WittBoy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2020. To learn more about the WittBoy weather station project review the promotional video below.

“We know it’s not just knowing if it’s going to rain or not. If you’re a weather enthusiast, outdoors enthusiast, or professional or hobbyist who depends on weather factors and trends prior to carrying out any activities. Conventional rain gauge devices are not good enough. They work through moving mechanical elements that are prone to vibrate on windy or rainy days, the drainage hole might be blocked by leaf, thus the conventional rain gauge is also demanding in terms of maintenance and cleaning.”

“WittBoy, on the other hand, is equipped with a Haptic Rainfall Sensor at the top that accurately measures rainfall volume in detail: featuring rain detection and rain stop interpretation functions. This special sensor does not vibrate, it is not affected even by harsh weather conditions, and it’s designed to keep working with accuracy in any context.

Equipped with a built-in solar panel on the top to charge super CAP to ensure night use, your very own weather station has the advantage of being a solar-powered device, Wherever you place it outdoors, you don’t need to charge it or even worry about it. Its solar panel will take care of keeping WittBoy running at full power— and, in case of prolonged rainy days, its backup batteries will kick in to maintain its functionality.”

Source : Kickstarter

