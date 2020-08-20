Ajazz K620T wireless mechanical keyboard hits Kickstarter from $49

Ajazz K620T is a new wireless mechanical keyboard launched via Kickstarter this week and created by a team based in New York. The powerful 60% compact wireless keyboard support android, iOS, Windows and Mac OS and is equipped with a 4400mA rechargeable battery. The K620T can be used both in wired or Bluetooth modes using the provided USB Type-C cable, enabling users to benefit from the latest iteration of the incredibly reliable and trusted Broadcom Bluetooth Chipset.

Early bird pledges are available from $49 or roughly £38 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.“Featuring a minimalistic and sophisticated design, the K620T was designed to deliver the power and tactile satisfaction of a fully mechanical keyboard with a compact and portable functionality for the on-the-go user. Rediscover a new love for your work with the K620T wherever you are!”

“The K620T was created to fit the mobile typing needs for both laptop and smartphone/tablet users. A compact 60% layout was chosen to maximize utility and size, while maintaining all of the necessary keys for a fully functional workflow. Whether you’re working from your office, a cafe, or on your commute, the K620T’s size ensures a comfortable and uncompromising typing experience. The K620T is available in your choice of Ajazz Blue or Pink switches, and is fully compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android operating systems.”

Source : Kickstarter

