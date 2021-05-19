EpomakerB21 retro inspired wireless mechanical keyboard

A team of engineers based in New York have created a new retro inspired wireless mechanical keyboard equipped with Cherry switches, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an internal battery offering 4,000 mAH of power.The 65% wireless mechanical keyboard offers 68 keys and is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems and can be connected to up to 3 devices simultaneously. Dynamic backlighting is also included together with to control knobs positioned at the top of both ends of the keyboard.

– Retro Ergonomic Design

– Knob Switch Controls

– Compact yet Powerful

– PBT SA Keycaps

– 4000mAH Battery

– Cherry Switches

– Connects up to three devices

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $109 or £77 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the EpomakerB21 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the EpomakerB21 wireless mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

Epomaker B21 Retro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official EpomakerB21 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

