Philips TAT8505BK in-ear true wireless headphones $200

Yesterday Phillips launched their new in-ear true wireless headphones in the form of the uniquely named Philips TAT8505BK priced at $200. The Philips TAT8505BKs’ charging case provides you with up to 24 hours of playback and the headphone case can be charged wirelessly or using the USB-C connection.

“Hybrid Active Noise Canceling allows users to fully immerse without distractions while Awareness Mode serves to bring the world back in when it is needed. Through the Philips Headphones App, users can control the sound as needed and switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap. In mono mode, the earphones guarantee crystal clear calls. The two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of users’ voices, dramatically reducing noise from the world around them. In a quieter place where there is not a need to block out noise while speaking, mono mode allows the use of just one earbud to talk.”

Features of the new Philips TAT8505BK in-ear true wireless headphones :

– HYBRID ACTIVE NOISE CANCELING. Actively reduce background noises for thrilling music and clearer phone calls.

– UP TO 6 HOURS of playtime per charge. Charging case provides up to 18 more hours.* Charge up the charging case wirelessly or use the included USB-C cable for fast charging.

– DETAILED, EXPANSIVE SOUND with rich powerful bass via the perfectly tuned 13 mm neodymium drivers and refined geometric design

– CRYSTAL CLEAR CALLS with dual microphones in each of the earbuds, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you.

– IPX4 rated splash and sweat-resistant. These true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction.

– EASY AND SOLID CONNECTIVITY with Bluetooth 5.0, ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case.

– TOUCH CONTROLS on each earbud makes it easy to control music, calls, and volume. Each earbud can be used individually too for choosing between stereo and mono modes.

Phillips also made available their TAPN505BK noise-canceling in-ear headphones help you to stay focused to your favorite music with no distractions, and lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. For more information on both jump over to the official Phillips website by following the link below.

Source : Phillips

