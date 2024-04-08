ASUS ROG Keris II Ace wireless gaming mouse

If you are searching for a wireless gaming mouse that can keep up with your lightning-fast reflexes and deliver pinpoint accuracy. It might be worth your while checking out the new ROG Keris II Ace wireless gaming mouse unveiled earlier this year and soon-to-be available to purchase. With its cutting-edge 42,000-dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, you’ll experience unmatched tracking precision, allowing you to make those crucial shots with confidence. The ROG Optical Micro Switches ensure that every click is instantaneous and consistent, giving you a competitive advantage in even the most intense gaming sessions.

ROG Keris II Ace

Whether you prefer the reliability of a wired connection, the freedom of 2.4 GHz RF, or the convenience of Bluetooth, the ROG Keris II Ace has you covered. With its tri-mode connectivity, you can easily switch between these options to suit your gaming needs. No more being tethered to your desk or dealing with annoying cable drag. The Keris II Ace gives you the flexibility to game on your terms, whether you’re at home or on the go. Plus, with its super-light 54-gram weight, you can game for hours without experiencing hand fatigue, ensuring that you stay at the top of your game.

Wireless Gaming Mouse

Specifications

Weight: 54 grams

Sensor: ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, 42,000-dpi

Switches: ROG Optical Micro Switches with 100-million-click lifespan

Connectivity: Tri-mode (wired USB, 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth)

Wireless Technology: ROG SpeedNova

Polling Rate: Up to 4,000 Hz (wireless), 8,000 Hz (wired)

Receiver: ROG Omni Receiver

Mouse Grip Tape: Anti-slip

Mouse Feet: ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE, with secondary wider set

Onboard Profiles: Five user profiles

Software: Armoury Crate & Armoury Crate Gear

Colors: Black & Moonlight White

Seamless Gameplay with Ultra-High Polling Rates

In the world of competitive gaming, every fraction of a second matters. That’s why the ROG Keris II Ace features the ROG Polling Rate Booster, allowing you to achieve polling rates of up to 4,000 Hz in wireless mode and an incredible 8,000 Hz in wired mode. This means that your mouse movements and clicks are registered faster than ever before, giving you a smooth and responsive gaming experience. When paired with the latest 240 Hz+ ROG gaming monitors, you’ll be able to react to in-game events with unparalleled speed and precision, leaving your opponents in the dust.

Sleek Design Meets Accessibility

The Keris II Ace is not only a powerhouse in terms of performance but also a stylish addition to your gaming setup. Available in Black and Moonlight White, this mouse will complement any gaming aesthetic. ASUS understands the importance of making high-quality gaming peripherals accessible to a wide range of gamers. Keep an eye out for the official pricing announcement and be ready to grab your ROG Keris II Ace from ASUS’s network of retailers and online stores.

While the ROG Keris II Ace wireless gaming mouse is a game-changer on its own, it’s just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to creating the ultimate gaming setup. To truly immerse yourself in the gaming world and gain a competitive edge, consider investing in other high-performance peripherals. A high-refresh-rate monitor will allow you to take full advantage of the Keris II Ace’s ultra-high polling rates, providing you with smooth and tear-free visuals.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals