SteelSeries Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless gaming mice

SteelSeries has introduced new additions to their Aerox range of gaming mice in the form of the new Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Wireless and Aerox 5 Wired. The Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mouse is a lightweight controller for MMO and MOBA gaming and weighs just 89 g thanks to attorney comb shall. Equipped with 18 programmable buttons, with 12 positioned on the side of the mouse together with a tilt-click scroll wheel there are plenty of options for gamers to set up.

All the new wireless mice are equipped with Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology capable of transmitting data faster than previous versions while still providing “industry-leading power efficiency and stability” says SteelSeries.

The wireless mice are compatible with both Bluetooth 5.0 and can be used without any additional dongle if your computer supports Bluetooth. As well as 2.4GHz Wireless providing lag free gaming via the ultra-fast 2.4GHz connection. The new SteelSeries Aerox 5, Aerox 5 Wireless and Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mice are available to purchase from today priced at $80, $140 and $150 respectively.

Aerox 9 Wireless mouse

– Engineered with an ultra-lightweight 89g design for comfort and versatility, making it perfect for MOBA, MMO, and other complex games.

– Ergonomic 18-button programmable layout with a 12-button side panel made for quick access to abilities and macros, in an easy-to-learn design.

– Quantum 2.0 Wireless transmits data at unreal speeds, giving the flexibility of 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.0, while also allowing for 180 hours of continuous play with fast charging.

– AquaBarrier technology is IP54-rated to provide water resistance and protection from dust, dirt, and more.

– TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration and tilt tracking.”

– Next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches with over 80M click durability.

180 hour battery life

“Play longer, conquer more, charge less. Meticulous engineering extends the battery life of the Aerox 9 Wireless mouse up to a mighty 180 hours, with only 15 minutes of charging for over 40 hours of gameplay and glory. Less waiting, more winner-winner chicken dinners. Quantum 2.0 Wireless is our all-new cutting-edge wireless technology with advanced dual channel optimization to ensure performance that feels just like wired, with absolutely no packet loss.”

Water resistant

“Forget the spills, focus on the win. The IP54-rated AquaBarrier protects the Aerox 9 Wireless from dust, dirt, oil, and debris so you can focus on the game. This barrier shields interior circuitry from virtually all types of environmental damage. Unrivaled precision with 1-to-1 tracking brings you absolute control. The groundbreaking sensor, co-developed with PixArt, features 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration and tilt tracking, making the mouse an extension of your hand to dominate in game.”

Ultimate customization

“Easily remap important keys and auto-launch your custom configs for each game you play. Engine offers an arsenal of different customizations, from RGB lighting to adjusting the mouse sensor CPI, and triggering lighting effects with in-game events from GameSense-enabled titles.”

For full specifications and availability jump over to the official SteelSeries website by following the link below.

Source : SteelSeries

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals