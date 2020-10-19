SOUNDPEATS true wireless earbuds hit Kickstarter

A new set of wireless earbuds have been launched equipped with Hybrid dual-driver, Qualcomm 3040 Bluetooth chip and patented crossover, to provide HiFi sound on the go, placing you on the stage center, say their creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $79 or £62, offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the SOUNDPEATS H1 Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the SOUNDPEATS H1 project watch the promotional video below.

“For those scouting for earbuds capable of delivering the best wireless sound performance at an affordable price, SOUNDPEATS H1 is without doubt the best option, and it’s worth every penny. Where the SOUNDPEATS H1 shines the most is its sound quality, which beats other competitors in nearly every category: highest-performing hybrid dual-driver system, most advanced Bluetooth chipset, adaptive compression algorithm and professional acoustic tuning, just to name a few. It sounds as good as TWS earbuds two or three times the price, and even rivals wired earbuds. “

“Not all earphones are created equal. We make SOUNDPEATS H1 for people who share values with us when defining a pair of GOOD earphones – they need to sound GOOD, with no distortions in the treble and no rattles in the bass, rendering the music in a harmonious fashion that satisfies the soul. We went to great lengths to deliver the perfect sound to you while keeping them in a reasonable price range. The magic formula of SOUNDPEAT H1 is its unique driver system – a combination of a Knowles balanced armature driver, a customized dynamic driver, and a patented crossover. In addition, they have been tuned by award-winning sound engineers to ensure an unparalleled audio experience. “

In addition to SBC and AAC, the only two codecs iOS devices support, SOUNDPEATS H1 also supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, a codec that dynamically auto-adjusts its bitrate based on the quality of the source. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official SOUNDPEATS H1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

