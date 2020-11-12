TEVOLT swappable 10W wireless charging battery packs

TEVOLT As a new wireless charging battery pack that can easily be swapped out and attached to the rear of your phone to help keep your battery topped during those important calls or commutes. The 10W wireless charging battery pack supports both iOS and Android smartphones and is now available to back via Indiegogo. Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £45, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Product Name Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Product Name project view the promotional video below.

“Battery getting a little slow? Swap out a Tevolt bank for constant power and incredibly fast charging. Forget the cords and bulky sizes of traditional power banks. Tevolt attaches directly to your phone so you can keep everything in one hand. Incredibly lightweight, swappable Tevolt power banks are designed to fit in bags and pockets and to go wherever your adventures take you.”

“Tevolt works with any phone. Just attach the adhesive studs to the back of your phone or case and start charging wirelessly or through a cord. We plan to ship to the US, Canada, EU, the GCC, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapre, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, Thailand, and Taiwan. VAT and GST not included. Please see reward for details on the shipping cost that applies to you.”

Each 5000 mAh Tevolt battery pack stores more power than both the iPhone 12 and the Samsung S10. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Product Name crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

