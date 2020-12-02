Magfaster magnetic touch fast wireless charger range

Fobase has created a new fast charging system which uses magnetic technology to provide a range of charging devices such as a desktop dock, gaming dock, magnetic touch sticker, power bank and iPhone magnetic charging case.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $29 or £22, offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Magfaster Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Magfaster project view the promotional video below.

“The Magfaster Magnetic touch fast charging kit comes with a magnetic pad and four magnetic docks for different uses. Each dock was designed with your daily smartphones in mind. And every dock features a magnetic plate, offering you a secure and strong connection for your phone that suits your specific needs.”

“Magfaster magnetic touch system charges iPhone devices at unheard-of speeds by providing 2x the performance of your Magsafe wireless charger. And it has also the same charging speed as the fast cable charging with PD3.0 (Power Delivery). The Below video is tested at 25° Celsius.”

The Magfaster Magnetic Touch fast charger features 4th generation wireless technology. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Magfaster crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

