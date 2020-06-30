Low latency wireless arcade controller hits Kickstarter from $50

Retro gamers may be interested in a new low latency long-range wireless arcade controller, which has launched via Kickstarter, with earlybird pledges available from just $50 if the project is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020 and the Wireless arcade controller is equipped with high-quality SANWAY joystick and buttons. Check out the Kickstarter video below to learn more about the project and the wireless arcade controller.

“Lots of people love games, but building an up-right arcade system is hard, expensive, and takes a lot of space. Using our wireless arcade controller, you can get away from the computer desk and sit in a relaxing venue (couch, bed, EZ Chair, etc.). Our controller has a low latency long-range transmitter receiver pair that plugs right into your PI/Laptop or desktop computer giving you a zero-device driver interface that looks just like a keyboard (using HID protocol).

“Just map the buttons and joystick functions to your favorite game and off you go! Just what you need to enjoy your gaming experience. All money raised is used for production and to support continued student work.”

Source : Kickstarter

