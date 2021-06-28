New Windows 11 Store will also be on Windows 10

Microsoft has this week confirmed that the new Windows 11 application store will also be available on its older Windows 10 operating system. Providing you with a chance to discover and install applications from the newly updated Microsoft Windows 11 store on PC systems running the current and next-generation Microsoft Windows operating system.

“A few years ago, we launched the Microsoft Store on Windows. The Microsoft Store is now one of the most used apps on PCs, and customers tell us they love the convenience and reassurance it brings, compared to the risks of installing apps from the web. However, app developers have told us that technical and policy constraints built into the original foundations of the Store sometimes made it difficult to get their apps published. We’ve used this feedback to re-think and rebuild the Microsoft Store, so it can meet the needs of customers and developers alike.”

“We gave a few app publishers an early look at our plans, and today, we’re excited to share that several awesome apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Disney+, TikTok, Zoom, and some of our own apps like Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, and even Notepad and Paint will be coming to the Microsoft Store on Windows. All the content in the Microsoft Store is tested for security, family safety and device compatibility.”

For more information on what you can expect from the new Microsoft Windows 11 store and its new design, features and layout jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below. Windows 11 will also allow you to run your favorite Android mobile games and applications on Windows thanks to a partnership with Amazon which will bring their catalogue of Android applications to the Windows platform and store.

Source : Microsoft Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals