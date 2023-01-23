In addition to rolling out its new Windows Notepad Tabs feature Microsoft has also announced the availability of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1180 and 22623.1180 to the Beta Channel. If you are previously running build 22622 you will automatically be moved to the latest build via an enablement package.

New features you can expect to enjoy in the latest preview build include tweaks and alterations to the Settings app which now has new visuals on the Accounts page to provide a visual overview of your cloud storage usage across Microsoft products, explains Microsoft. Widgets have also been improved removing the side a requirement for the widgets board and Microsoft has now made it available to all users.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build

“The new visuals include a consolidated cloud storage bar that shows your storage usage for each product and notifies you if you’re running low on storage. We removed the quota bar from our subscriptions card to eliminate duplication on these visuals. Outlook attachment data will be included in your cloud storage as displayed on the visual with today’s build. This change will gradually roll out starting with a small number of insiders, so not everyone will see it right away. You may see an alert regarding your storage usage; however, it does not impact your storage amount until as early as February 1st, 2023. Learn more about cloud storage here.”

“In the most recent update for Widgets, we are removing the sign-in requirement for the widgets board and making it available for all users. Now, you can now get weather updates on the taskbar, pin widgets from your favorite apps or access personalized dynamic feed without an account.”

Source : Microsoft





