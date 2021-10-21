Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22483 released by Microsoft

Microsoft has today announced the availability the new release to the Windows 11 developer channel in the form of the Insider Preview Build 22483­­, bringing with it general improvements and bug fixes to the Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft is also tackling a few new issues that have come apparent thanks to Insider feedback.

“We have updated the build expiration for Dev Channel builds to be 9/15/2022. Previous Dev Channel builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch will expire on 10/31/2021. To avoid hitting this expiration, please be sure to update to the latest Dev Channel build today.”

Windows 11 Preview Build 22483 bug fixes

Trying to access the Linux entry for WSL in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer pop up an error saying “wsl.localhost is unavailable, insufficient resources exist” on ARM64 PCs.

Fixed an issue that was causing cellular data to not work on certain devices in recent Dev Channel builds.

Addressed an issue with NTFS when the USN journal was enabled, where it was doing extra unnecessary action with each write, impacting I/O performance.

Made some small improvements to keyboard navigation and screen reader usage of Performance Monitor.

Webview2 processes should now be properly grouped with the application using it in Task Manager’s Processes tab.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Publisher column in Task Manager to not retrieve publisher names.

“We have moved the Dev Channel back to receiving builds from our active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE). These builds are from the earliest stage in a new development cycle with the latest work-in-progress code from our engineers. These aren’t always stable builds, and sometimes you will see issues that block key activities or require workarounds while flighting in the Dev Channel. It is important to make sure you read the known issues listed in our blog posts as we document many of these issues with each flight.”

Windows 11 Preview Build 22483 known issues

Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the Processes tab in Task Manager is blank sometimes.

We’re working on a fix for an issue causing some devices to bugcheck with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when updating, starting with the previous build. If hit this issue previously, try rebooting and re-trying the update.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that Xbox Game Pass games are failing to install with error 0x00000001.

