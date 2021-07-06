New Windows 11 demo takes you through all its new features

If you are interested in learning more about the latest Windows 11 operating system unveiled by Microsoft last month, you may be interested in a new demo video taking you through all the new features you can expect to enjoy once you’ve installed Windows 11 on your PC. Don’t forget Microsoft is currently in the final stages of developing its new PC operating system before release so there may be slight changes cosmetic once it is officially available.

Hopefully the new Windows will be launching sometime later this year, and Microsoft has been hinting that it may be sometime around October 2021. Microsoft will also be allowing certain Windows 10 computers to upgrade for free and has also made available a Windows 11 demo which can now be downloaded if you have signed up to become one of the Windows Insiders. If you have not already become a Microsoft Insider you can sign up and be registered over on the official Microsoft website.

“As an Insider, you’ll get early access to the latest features, news, and updates. Know what’s coming before the general public, be the first to give feedback directly to our employees, including engineers, and help shape the future of your favorite products. Register for each program now to see what’s next for Microsoft.”

Microsoft has now refined the minimum PC requirements to run Windows 11 and has tweaked a few of the settings removing the need for TPM 2.0 and allowing computers with TPM 1.2 to install the new operating system as well. For a full list of all the Windows 11 minimum PC requirements check out our previous article.

Source : Microsoft

