Windows 10 October update final preview released by Microsoft

Microsoft has this week released the final update to its Windows 10 October operating system update allowing those interested to check out the new features, tweaks and layout before it is rolled out worldwide. The Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2) we’ll soon be rolling out and is now available in its final previewBuild 19042.508 (KB4571756) for those of you that have signed up to become a Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

“Please note that the October 2020 Update will be offered to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel via our “seeker” experience in Windows Update at first. This means Insiders will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install 20H2. Once an Insider updates their PC to the October 2020 Update, they will continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update (like the monthly update process)” explains Microsoft.

For more information on the latest Windows 10 built jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below where full instructions are provided on how you can download and install the final preview of the Windows 10 October update.

Source : Microsoft : Engadget

