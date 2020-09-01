Windbound open world adventure and survival game now available

Gamers patiently waiting for the open world adventure and survival game Windbound to launch, will be pleased to know it is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and Stadia.

Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.

Features of Windbound include :

– Uncover the Secrets Within – Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

– Explore As Far As The Eye Can See – Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.

– Live Off The Land – Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce.

– Build Your Perfect Seacraft – Your boat is your key companion on this journey, carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures.

Source : Windbound

