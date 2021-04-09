Will the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 survive a durability test? (Video)

We have already seen a hands on video for the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, now we have another video, this one is a durability test.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 through a range of tests, including a scratch test bend, test and burn test, will the handset survive? lets find out.

As we can see from the video the handset did fine in the scratch test with scratches showing on the screen at levels 6 and 7, pretty much in line with all of the other smartphones available.

The device also did OK in the burn test on the display, although there is some permanent damage to the display. Unfortunately the device did not survive the bend test as it snapped, so it has not managed to survive the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

