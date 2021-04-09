Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming smartphone unveiled

Lenovo has launched its new flagship gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 and the handset comes with some serious specifications.

The device features a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor and it come with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a popup Selfie camera with 44 megapixels, on the back of the handset there is 64 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The device comes with a 5500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, the battery is split into two batteries inside the handset, which means that both batteries can be charged at the same time. The device can charge to 50 percent in just 12 minutes and 100 percent in 30 minutes.

You can find out more details about the new Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming smartphone at the link below, pricing for the handset starts at £799.99 in the UK.

“Mobile games are becoming increasingly sophisticated, more immersive and require complex control skills,” said Jerry Tsao, vice president of the Mobile Gaming Group at Lenovo. “When we entered the market last year, the first thing we did was to re-invent the system architecture to focus on horizontal gaming usage which we called ATA 1.0. This past year we have continued to seek breakthroughs, and today, we’re proud to introduce our next-level ATA 2.0 with the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2—bringing together the best of gamer-focused design and immersive experiences.”

Source Lenovo

