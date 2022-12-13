Wild Hearts gameplay & Game Awards 2022 trailer

If you are looking forward to the launch the new Wild Hearts game set to be released next year on February 17th 2023. You will be pleased to know that Ellie Day, Senior Writer, Electronic Arts has taken to the official Xbox new site to reveal more details about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and adventure. Wild Hearts has been developed by Omega Force the Japanese games design studio responsible for the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

“Wild Hearts will take you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. The game is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. The ancient tech you will need to master is called Karakuri, you can learn more about what it is, how it works, and how you will use it in the hunt and beyond here.”

Wild Hearts trailer

“From every inch of its sickly sleek form, the Rasetsu, or Deathstalker, emits a relentless icy chill. Where no water graces the land, this Kemono can conjure giant lumps of ice, from which it creates beautiful demarcations of its territory, known to hunters as “icecastles.” It hunts in a pack when necessary, bringing down prey with terrifying speed. But it has equally terrifying strength, all too evident in one-on-one combat with other Kemono. The Deathstalker is one of the strongest Kemono in Azuma and it is said that the experience of a hunter is measured by whether or not they have defeated one.”

Wild Hearts gameplay

“You still wish to face this mighty foe? Very well, hunter. Seek it in the area near Ōtsuki Castle. Silent except for the howling winds, the Frozen Fort is blanketed in snow and ice, an old stronghold frozen in endless winter. Look across the snowfields and you will see a fortress atop a mountain peak, ripped in two by a massive Kemono. This is where you will find your prey.”

