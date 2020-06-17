Linksys Max-Stream Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router launches for $150

After being unveiled during CES 2020 at the beginning of the year, Linksys has today announced the availability to preorder its new Linksys Max-Stream Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router priced at $149.99. Free shipping throughout the United States is included on all orders.

The Linksys Wi-Fi 6 MR7350 router has been created to enable you to manage your home network bandwidth using ‘Intelligent Mesh Technology’ which adapts to your WiFi needs. Allowing your devices to always have a full-strength signal throughout your entire home, says Linksys.

“Utilizing the latest WiFi 6 technology, all of your device connections will be high quality while also adhering to the latest security standards. Later, if you decide to grow your network, this future-ready router expands by adding any Linksys mesh compatible products. The Linksys App makes it simple to setup, and access your network from anywhere, you can even view and prioritize which connected devices are using the most WiFi.”

Features of the Linksysy Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router include :

– More capacity to more devices with WiFi 6 technology.

– Covers up to 1,700 sq. ft, handles 20+ Devices, and Speed up to 1.8 Gbps.

– Powered by Intelligent Mesh™ Technology, easily expand full speed WiFi coverage.

– Smarter Security with automatic updates, parental controls and guest mode.

– Setup and control your network from anywhere with the Linksys App.

– Dual-Band (2.4GHz + 5 GHz), 2×2 WiFi 6

– Easily Expandable Mesh WiFi System

– Seamless WiFi

– Automatic Firmware Updates

– USB 3.0 port

– 2 Adjustable Antennas

– Easy App Controls

– Simultaneous Dual-Band

– 1.2 GHz Quad-core Processor

– OFDMA Technology

Source : Linksys

